Forward Janesville launches task force to help Wisconsin reopen economy

The Janesville chamber of commerce plans to launch a new task force which it hopes will help Wisconsin safely reopen its economy.

Forward Janesville, a 500-member group that represents businesses and not-for-profits across south-central Wisconsin, says the "Badger Task Force" will help coordinate resources for citizens on the daily basis.

The Badger Task Force will have nine specific areas of focus, according to a release Tuesday:

Testing: Helping the state reach the benchmark of 12,000 daily tests./li>

Tracking: Using a command center approach to stop the spread of COVID-19.

PPE: Leveraging industry to make sure that businesses and individuals have adequate supplies./li>

Surge Capacity: Pooling available resources and deploying them where necessary.

Social Connections: Ensuring that citizens and communities take a positive and responsible approach to life and our “new normal.”

Transportation & Childcare: Ensuring that these societal backbones are safe and available for all.

Food & Shelter: Making sure all that all citizens have the basic minimums.Financial Lifelines for Businesses and Citizens: Facilitating maximum utilization of available government programs and assistance.

Industry Sectors: Drilling down to individual industry sectors to provide recommendations on how to safely “ramp up” their industry.



According to Forward Janesville Vice President of Government Relations, Dan Cunningham, in the release: