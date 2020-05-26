Forward Madison FC will begin small group training Wednesday

Forward Madison FC will be able to resume their offseason after a two month hiatus with small group training starting on Wednesday.

Per press release by Forward Madison, the training will be held with health and safety precautions in place such as:

- Taking players' temperatures before they leave home and upon arrival at Breese Stevens Field

- Wearing a mask upon arrival at the stadium

- Setting up mandatory handwashing stations

- Equipment will be sanitized between groups

- Separate entrances and exits will be used to minimize contact between players

The small group training will be held in multiple sessions per day so all 20 players on the Flamingos' roster can work out while also limiting the size of the gathering,

Although the Flamingos are returning to the pitch to trian, the USL League One is continuing to assess options to play a season in 2020.