Forward Madison FC players signing watermelons for National Watermelon Day

Forward Madison FC is selling a limited number of watermelons signed by the team, to celebrate National Watermelon Day.

It’s part of the Flamingos’ festivities, which will also include a watermelon cocktail and a tank top.

You can get your signed watermelon during Madison FC’s home game against FC Tucson on Saturday.

Groups of four or more people can get their signed watermelon at https://groupmatics.events/event/Fullmelon.

Individuals can get a watermelon with a hole in it, a White Claw and a FMFC-themed tank top at https://groupmatics.events/event/Watermeloncocktail.

Forward Madison sits in fourth place in USL League One, occupying the league’s final playoff spot with ten matches to play.

Forward Madison FC is a charter member of USL League One started in the spring of 2019.

