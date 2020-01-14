Forward Madison FC announce new signing

Forward Madison FC announced the signing of a new striker for the upcoming season. Polish-American Wojciech Wojcik comes to Madison from USL Championship league side Hartford Athletic. The USL is separated into three tiers: Championship, League One, and League Two. Madison plays in League One.

The 27-year-old Wojcik was born in Poland but grew up in Chicago. He started his career as a professional soccer player in 2014 in Finland with FC IIves. He then came back to the United States and signed with Indy Eleven. After that, Wojcik played with OKC Energy FC, New York Cosmos, and then Harford Athletic. He led Hartford in scoring in 2019.

“As a striker, I have to score goals,” Wojcik said. “That’s what I was brought here to do, and that’s the role and responsibility I understand,”

“Wojciech is a seasoned professional who will add a physical side to our game and help us score more goals than last season,” said head coach Daryl Shore.

The Flamingos played their inaugural season without a traditional center forward, relying mainly on wingers and midfielders for goals. The team hopes Wojcik can fill that void.

“I was able to follow Froward Madison for all of last year, and it was great to be able to see masses of people coming to the games,” Wojcik said. “It’ll be a fun and exciting time in 2020,”

