Forward Madison FC finding ways to give back during the coronavirus pandemic

Last summer, Forward Madison FC was enjoying a successful first season of existence. Thousands of supporters packed the stands at Breese Stevens Field on a Saturday night to see the Flamingos as they marched their way to the USL League One playoffs.

Now, just like most pro sports teams around the world, FMFC is in a holding pattern to see what happens next during this coronavirus pandemic.

“We had an amazing first year, thanks to the great community support, and we were on pace for a really great second year,” said Conor Caloia, Chief Operating Officer for the team. “And then the record stopped and scratched 30 days before opening day. So our business is totally different than it was 30 days ago,”

The USL originally suspended league play until May 10th but on Thursday, they pushed that deadline back calling the date “no longer tenable,” It’s unclear if and when the season might begin, but the USL hopes to play soccer sometime in 2020.

“We think we can start as late as August, potentially, and get a full season in,” said Caloia. “We are looking to potentially extend the season or extend the calendar of the season. And the USL has done a great job of laying out over a dozen contingency plans to make sure that when it is safe to return, we will be prepared,”

With no revenue coming in from ticket sales, Forward Madison FC is admittedly taking a financial hit. But despite the setback, Caloia says fans shouldn’t worry.

“The economic impacts of this have been great and it will take a while for us to recover from that but we are committed to being here in 2021 and beyond. We are going to be in Madison for a long time,” said Caloia. “And we are preparing ourselves to weather any kind of economic storm we have with this pandemic to make sure that pro soccer in Madison is here for a long time to come,”

FMFC has been coming up with unique ways to generate revenue, not only for the club, but for charities here in Madison. The club announced a “Forward Madison FC vs. COVID-19” charity match.

For $10, fans can buy a commemorative ticket. Five dollars from every ticket will be spent at local restaurants to help feed frontline workers. Fans who purchase the ticket will also get their names on a permanent mural outside of Breese Stevens Field.

“The reason we are doing this is simply because the community is what has made Forward Madison what it is and we are so thankful for the support we have received in our one year here in Madison,” added Caloia. “We kind of feel it is part of our role as a company to make sure we are giving back to the community,”

Forward Madison has also been selling flamingo-themed face masks. A portion of those proceeds will go to United Way of Dane County. They also recently hosted a t-shirt sale that raised $3,600 for the River Food Pantry.

To buy a ticket visit forwardmadisonfc.com/matchformadison

