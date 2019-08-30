Forward Madison FC midfielder to play for Tanzanian national team

Forward Madison FC midfielder Ally Hamis Ng’Anzi has been called up to play for the Tanzanian national soccer team. According to the team, the move makes Ng’Anzi the first ever flamingo player to be called in to play for a national team.

“We’re excited for Ally, it’s a great accomplishment for him,” head coach Daryl Shore said. “It’s also a good thing for our club to have someone be able to play for their national team in a World Cup qualifier. It shows that our club is serious about the level of players we bring in.”

Ng’Anzi was called in to the Tanzanian National Team for its 2022 World Cup qualifier matches against Burundi on Sept. 4 and 8.

Ng’Anzi’s had previously played with Tanzania’s youth teams, but this is his first call-up to the senior side.

