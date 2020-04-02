Forward Madison FC offers #SafeAtHome beer and T-shirt deal

Madison's pro soccer team and three Wisconsin breweries are teaming up to bring Wisconsinites a taste of what many are missing during the coronavirus outbreak -- sports and beer.

Forward Madison FC and the breweries are offering a special beer and T-shirt deal to fans.

The Flamingos said the #SafeAtHome pack includes a 64-ounce growler of beer and a Forward Madison T-shirt for $28, supporting two industries that have been hurt by the pandemic.

The process is contactless, according to the team, providing for a safe order and pick-up process that will keep fans and Forward staff healthy.

Fans can order the pack from Forward Madison's online shop, then drive to Gate 1 of Breese Stevens Field on Friday, April 3, from 3-6 p.m. Customers will need to show their ID through a car window and pop their trunk. Forward staff will verify the customer's age and identity and put the growler and shirt in the trunk.

The following beer selections are available:

