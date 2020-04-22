Forward Madison FC selling Flamingo-themed face masks

Forward Madison FC’s sophomore season may be on the shelf at the moment, but the team is still finding creative ways to keep fans engaged.

The team is now selling Flamingo-themed face masks to raise money for the United Way of Dane County.

“The non-medical masks are designed to resemble Forward Madison’s 2020 home jersey and 2019 alternate jersey. The former features sky blue scallops cut through by a white sash, while the latter shows off the wild pink pattern that won an award for the best jersey in the world,” their announcement read.

FMFC says a portion of the sales will go to United Way of Dane County’s COVID-19 Emergency Response and Recovery fund.

The CDC currently recommends people wear some sort of covering over their nose and mouth while venturing out in public.

The masks are $12 each.

To buy yours, visit the team store online at https://squareup.com/store/Flamboyance

