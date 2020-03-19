Forward Madison FC still committed to 18 home matches once season begins

One season many in Wisconsin were looking forward to starting this spring was Forward Madison FC.

The team matched that excitement with new jerseys donning the names of season ticket holders. But like all other sports teams during the coronavirus outbreak, fans will have to wait and see when the team can show off those jerseys in an actual game.

Under the USL League One's ruling, Forward Madison FC is following the guidance of the CDC, which most recently said no mass gatherings of 10 or more people for the next eight weeks.

Forward FC averaged the highest attendance in the league in their inaugural season. As they seek to repeat that feat once the season does begin, they'll look to keep their word of 18 home matches for season ticket holders.

"We've committed to 18 home matches for our season ticket holders -- that's in our season ticket plan," said Forward Madison FC COO Conor Caloia. "Right now we're still hopeful we can fulfill that commitment, and we're going to do everything we can to get them 18 exciting, quality matches at Breese Stevens Field.

"Now, if and when we get to a point where it's not possible to fulfill 18 matches, we'll work with our season ticket holders to accommodate them, and credit them, or work with them for future years. As of now, as it stands even with a lot of postponements and the continued delays, we are still confident we can find a way to get to 18 matches."