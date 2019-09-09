Forward Madison FC bringing Spotted Cow to soccer fans in North Carolina

Forward Madison FC is loading up a bus and hitting the road before their September 14th match in Richmond, Virginia.

The “Irruption” Tour will make stops in places like Chicago and even Mingo County, West Virginia. “Mingo” is short for flamingo and has been a popular word throughout the “The Flock”, the team’s official supporter’s group. According to Merriam-Webster, “Irruption” is defined as a sudden, violent, or forcible entry: a rushing or bursting in.

FMFC decided to launch this tour after North Carolina FC asked their former player and current Flamingo captain Conor Tobin to bring them some Wisconsin beer.

Front office staff and fans will be bringing kegs of New Glarus Spotted Cow to NCFC. In exchange, 30 NCFC fans will head to Richmond to cheer on the Flamingos in the match against the Kickers.

FMFC is currently in fourth place in USL One standings. They occupy the final playoff spot with four matches left in the season .

