Forward Madison FC to take on UW in friendly

Forward Madison FC will play the University of Wisconsin Badgers men's soccer team in a friendly match-up on Wednesday night.

The Flamingos will travel across town to take on Bucky at the McClimon soccer complex at 7 p.m.

Entry into the game is free to the public.

The two squads met on the pitch earlier this season in a friendly as well. On April 16, Forward Madison defeated the Badgers 2-0.

The Badgers are in their final preparations before the 2019 season begins. Earlier this preseason, they played to a 1-1 draw with St. Louis University. UW will open regular season play at home against UC-Davis on August 30th.