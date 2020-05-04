Forward Madison, Wollersheim Winery team up to make custom rosé

Madison's professional soccer team and a Prairie du Sac-based winery have teamed up to create a custom wine that's available to the public for the first time.

Forward Madison FC and Wollersheim Winery launched a rosé called Chateau Mingeau. It is now the official team wine.

"Forward Madison FC already had a team cow, a team bowtie and a team potato," the team said in a press release. "Now, it has a team wine, too."

The name of the wine came from an online contest. The wine comes in a can and features artwork centered around the Forward Madison logo.

Fans can buy the wine as part of a special Mother's Day package, which comes with two cans of wine (equivalent to one bottle), a Forward Madison stemless wine glass, a custom poster and a flamingo plant pot.

The wine is made locally at Wollersheim's vineyards just north of Madison.

A portion of proceeds from sales of Chateau Mingeau will benefit the Flock Soccer Fund, which helps bring affordable soccer to underserved communities.