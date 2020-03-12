Forward Madison delays season by at least 2 weeks

Forward Madison FC is delaying their 2020 season by at least two weeks after consulting with public health officials.

It follows a decision by the United Soccer League to suspend preseason activities and delay the start of the 2020 League One season on Thursday.

“It was very clear from our Championship and League One owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we made the decision to delay the start of the League One season by a minimum of two weeks.”

Fans who have purchased tickets to Forward Madison's previous home opener on April 11 will have their ticket transferred to the game's rescheduled date.

Forward Madison will release additional information for its planned Chicago Red Stars exhibition, U.S. Open Cup game and UW-Madison exhibition at a later date.