Forward Madison fans get their chance to name one of Henry Vilas Zoo's new flamingos

When Forward Madison fans jumped at the chance to suggest names for one of the Henry Vilas Zoo's new flamingo's, zoo officials went ahead and decided to let them have their say.

The team already has a link on their website where fans (flamingo or soccer) can submit their suggestions. Afterwards, the team will narrow down the names to several finalists and then open up voting to the public.

The person who suggested the winning name will get a prize, Forward Madison said, however they have not said what it will be.

And, with the zoo getting five new flamingos, officials there wanted to make sure soccer fans knew which one was theirs. To make it easy, the one they name will end up sporting a pink leg band, so it can be easily identified.