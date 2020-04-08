Forward Madison partners with more breweries for #SafeAtHome deal

Madison's professional soccer team is increasing the options for its #SafeAtHome beer and apparel pack this week.

Forward Madison FC said following the success of its first #SafeAtHome Pack, it is offering the deal again this Friday, and is partnering with three more breweries.

The pack includes a 64 oz. growler of beer and a Forward Madison scarf. The team said the process is contactless, providing for a smooth and safe order and pick-up process.

To buy a pack, fans can order from Forward Madison's online shop, then drive to Gate 1 of Breese Stevens Field on Friday, April 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. Fans will need to show their ID through the car window and pop their trunk. Then, Forward staff will verify the fan's age and put the growler and scarf in the trunk.

This week's beer selections are:

