Forward Madison players, fans compete in USL eCup on ESPN3

Forward Madison's hopes in a video game tournament broadcast on ESPN3 comes down to a do-or-die matchup on Friday.

The USL eCup features 32 teams from across the USL Championship and USL League One. It was organized to give fans a respite while outdoor sports are postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is streamed on ESPN3, ESPN's digital platform.

The Flamingos will play FC Tulsa on Friday, April 10, at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the tournament's knockout round.

The teams compete in Rocket League, a video game hybrid of soccer and auto racing. The teams are divided into groups of four, and the top two finishers from each group advance to a knockout stage.

"Forward Madison lost its first game to Birmingham Legion FC," the team said in a press release Wednesday, "but a timely substitution - swapping out midfielder Brandon Eaton for season ticket holder Mitchell Meerman - proved vital as the Flamingos roared back to defeat Memphis 901 FC in two sets (7-1,7-1) on Tuesday."

Against FC Tulsa on Friday, Meerman will face the only other team in the group that has both won and lost a game, meaning the winner will advance to the knockout round and the loser will exit the tournament.

"I'm going to have to bring my A-Game against FC Tulsa if we want to move on to the knockout stage," Meerman said. "I'm glad I could bring Forward its first win of the season, and I'm looking forward to bringing a second."