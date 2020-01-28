Forward Madison proves you can go home again, signs Carl Schneider

Forward Madison FC announced that they have resigned Madison native Carl Schneider to the roster. The 27-year-old fullback went to Madison La Follette High School before playing college soccer at UW.

“It’s important that we continue to build our club both on and off the field,” Shore said. “When you have players of quality that come from your city and your state, it’s important that you keep them on your team.” said head coach Daryl Shore.

Last season, Schneider played in 10 USL League One matches for the Flamingoes.

“I’ve been playing soccer in Madison my whole life, so having the chance to play for Forward Madison means a lot to me,” Schneider said. “I hope that kids growing up here today will be able to look up to me and see that they can do it too.”

After a successful first year with the team, coach Shore is expecting big things from Schneider in 2020.

“It took Carl a little while to get caught up with the speed of things last year, but he ended up starting a number of games for us and exceeded our expectations,” Shore said. “Every day in

training he brings a great attitude, he brings a great work ethic. It’s guys like that who you want on your team.”

Forward Madison FC opens the new season on Saturday, March 28th on the Road against the Richmond Kickers.

