Forward Madison FC will pay for tickets to playoff game

Flamingo supporters could be attending the Forward Madison playoff game on Saturday for free.

The club announced on Tuesday it will buy tickets for fans heading to the game against North Texas SC. The game is being played in Frisco, Texas.

Forward Madison FC announced it will cover fans' tickets as part of the club's responsibility to take care of its supporters.

“Our fans have done so much to make this team special in our first season, so we want to give

back to them as much as possible,” said Forward Madison COO Conor Caloia. “We know some of our fans are planning on

making the trip to Texas, so we wanted to find a way to thank them.”

If the Flamingos beat North Texas SC on Saturday, they will

advance to the USL League One Final.

Fans wishing to apply for tickets can fill out a request form by clicking here..