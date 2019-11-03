Forward Theater brings to the stage "For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday"

In a magical play about childhood memories, Forward Theatre is performing "For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday".

The show stars four of the founding members of Forward Theater and the play itself is fresh off an Off-Broadway run.

The production runs from November 7 through the 24 at The Playhouse at the Overture Center as part of Wisconsin's premiere.

Other things to expect from the performances is flying effects and a marching band on stage.

Tickets are now on sale. They may be purchased online at forwardtheater.com, in person at Overture Center's ticket office, or by calling (608) 258-4141.