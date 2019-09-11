Founder of suicide outreach dies by suicide

Jarrid Wilson, who founded a Christian suicide outreach group in Southern California, has died.

Greg Laurie, senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, said on his blog Tuesday that Wilson died by suicide.

Wilson founded the outreach group "Anthem of Hope" with his wife to help people coping with depression.

He is survived by his wife Juli, two young sons and other family members.

The church was founded in Riverside, California in 1973. It now has 15,000 people and hosts large-scale evangelistic events.