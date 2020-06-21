Four LaFollette students win scholarships in creative writing contest

Four LaFollette High School students received scholarships worth up to $9,500 in an annual writing contest.

Kiera O’Higgins earned the first prize among more than 40 entries by juniors and seniors for her entry, “Persist, They Said.” She received $5,000 towards her future education.

Rauan Pritchard won $2,500 for his essay called “Overcome” and Natalie McDonald also won $1,500 for “My Grandfather’s Journey.”

Senior Aurora Helms earned $500 for the “Best Line” which read: “I believe the worst of humanity can be observed in two places: governments and middle school.”

The competition was launched by Madison author and publisher, David Benjamin in honor of his high school friend, Robert M. Schuster who died in 2016 of leukemia.

Students were asked to submit a piece of writing that can be an essay, short story, short play or speech up to 2,500 words in length for the 2020 Robert M. Schuster Short Prose Award. The theme for the third annual competition was “persistence.”