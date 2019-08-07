Four arrested after kids found in Manitowoc drug house

Manitowoc County Drug Officers arrested four people after finding meth and heroin in a home with small children.

On Aug. 6, the Manitowoc County Metro Drug Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of S. 18th Street in Manitowoc.

The officers found several adults in a downstairs dining room with meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia, investigators say. A seven-year-old child was "located in close proximity to the narcotics and drug paraphernalia."

Another child was located in the home.

Four people were taken into custody on the following charges:

Kristi Ackley, 33: Keeper of a Drug House, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Child Neglect, Outstanding Warrants

Alysha Hammond, 24: Possession of Heroin with Intent to Deliver, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Schedule IV Drug, Possess Methamphetamine

Jolene Wagner, 25: Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Heroin, Possess Scheduled IV Drug, Outstanding Warrants

Daniel Wagner, 28: Possess Methamphetamine, Possess Drug Paraphernalia, Possess Scheduled IV Drug, Felony Bail Jumping, Possess Heroin