Four dead in Oconto house fire

Four people were found dead after a house fire in Oconto Friday morning.

"Identification of the victims and notification of the next-of-kin is pending," reads a statement from the Oconto Fire Department.

A family pet was also found dead.

The fire department says there is no threat to the public.

The Oconto Unified School District released a statement saying "hearts and thoughts" are with those impacted by the fire.

The fire scene is located on Fabry Street. Police and firefighters spent the morning going through what's left of the home.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting local officials with the investigation.

Oconto Fire Chief John Reed said his department arrived on scene early Friday morning to find the home engulfed in flames. Due to the instability of the structure, crews were not able to go inside until several hours later.

"The roof on the one story part is already collapsed," Chief Reed told us during the fire fight.

The district refers to the fire as "a tragic incident that has occurred within the community."

"Our hearts and thoughts are with those impacted. At this point in time, we are communicating with local authorities and have enacted our crisis protocol. Counselors are available in the school offices as students need. We will continue to communicate a broader plan as more information is available."

The chief told Action 2 News the ceiling of the home was sagging.

"The challenge was the fire was so hot that we couldn't send anybody at that time," says Reed.

Reporter Aisha Morales broke the story on Action 2 News This Morning. She witnessed heavy smoke pouring out of the home.

Action 2 News viewer Shelley Rosenfeldt sent us video showing flames engulfing the home.

Crews battled the fire in frigid conditions. The National Weather Service said Oconto hit -7 degrees Friday morning.

The fire call came in shortly before 3 a.m.