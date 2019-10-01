Four displaced after Janesville fire

Four people are displaced after a fire in Janesville.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a single-family home on the 200 block of Rutledge Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Initial dispatch information reported a clothes dryer on fire in the basement of the residence. Units arrived on scene and observed heavy smoke coming from all sides of the home.

One adult female, 3 dogs and 1 cat were able to safely exit the home.

The damage is approximately $35,000. Four adults were displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.