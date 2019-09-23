Four hurt in Shawano County explosion

At least four people were hurt in a house explosion in Shawano County Monday afternoon.

Wreckage after an explosion in the Town of Grant (Shawano County Sheriff's Office photo)

Numerous fire departments responded just before 4 p.m. to Verg Road at County M in the Town of Grant. The town is located between Tigerton and Caroline.

Four people were transported to hospitals for their injuries. Shawano County officials tell Action 2 News that crews requested four medical helicopters respond to the scene.

Sheriff's detective sergeant Gordon Kowalski says the names and ages of the injured aren't being made public right now. He didn't know their conditions.

The state fire marshal is en route. We're told it could take a while to determine the cause.

"It's a fire scene. There's a lot of damage to the house. I'm not going to comment past that until we get the fire marshal up here and we can thoroughly look at the scene and try to figure out what happened," Kowalski said.

Emergency vehicles are blocking Verg Road. The sheriff's office can't say yet how long they'll be on the scene.

Action 2 News reporter Jason Zimmerman is at the scene. Stay with us for updates.

