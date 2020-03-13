Four music venues postpone shows for rest of month; Overture cancels two shows

All events at four Madison music venues through the end of March as well as two shows at the Overture Center for the Arts have been scratched.

On Friday, FPC Live said they are working to reschedule or postpone all events through March 31 at:



High Noon Saloon;

Majestic Theatre,

The Orpheum Theater;

The Sylvee and;

The box office at The Sylvee will be closed during that time, as well.

"We appreciate your understanding and patience as we do our part to keep Madison healthy, and we look forward to seeing you in our venues again very soon," FPC Live said in a statement.

FPC Live added more information about rescheduled performances and cancellation are expected.

Anyone who has purchased should expect an email with more information about their event. More information about the shows will be posted on the venues' social media accounts

TWO OVERTURE EVENTS CANCELED

The Overture Center announced on its coronavirus website that two of its upcoming events have been canceled.

They include the performances of The Amateurs by the Forward Theater Company and The Madhatters Spring Concert.

"For all other shows, we are in active communication with our producing partners about next steps and will notify ticket buyers if anything changes," the Overture Center said.