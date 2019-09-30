UPDATE: Names released in Monroe County crash

The names of those involved in the Monroe County Crash have been released.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the trailer have been identified as 52-year-old George Sonntag and 59-year-old Renee Scheeler was in the vehicle that was struck by the trailer.

Officials say Renee and four additional passengers were injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals. The passengers have been identified as 79-year-old Spence Scheeler, 67-year-old Ricki Schwanz, 78-year-old James Fields and 75-year-old Maria Fields.

TOWN OF CLIFTON, Wis. (WEAU) --Four people were seriously injured in a crash Friday in Monroe County.

A release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday said the crash happened around noon Friday. They placed the crash along County Highway A, near the intersection with Jungle Rd. This is just west of the Town of Clifton.

The sheriff’s office said a trailer being towed by a car came detached, and then struck a truck on the road.

Four people in the truck at the time sustained life-threatening injuries. All four were taken to area hospitals by medical helicopters, with one of choppers landing and taking off from Tomah High School.