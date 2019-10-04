Four school buses and barn deemed total loss after fire

A bus barn, and the four school buses it housed, have been deemed a total loss after a fire late Thursday night in the Town of Dunn, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Just before midnight, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and fire departments from Oregon, Deerfield, Marshall, Middleton, McFarland, New Glarus, and Brooklyn responded to the bus barn fire at 1840 Schuster Road.

A bus barn with four school buses inside was on fire. Luckily, the residents in a nearby home were able to evacuate safely.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said the total value of the barn and buses lost were about $315,000.00.

Schuster Road was closed around midnight between County Highway MM and E. Netherwood Drive.