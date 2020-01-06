Four teens caught speeding in stolen SUV down Beltline in Madison

Police brought four teens to the Juvenile Reception Center after they caught them speeding in a stolen SUV down the Beltline in Madison on Sunday.

Madison police say they saw the Honda CRV speeding on the Beltline, but they did not pursue.

They spotted it again on Raymond Road when the 15-year-old driver stopped for a red light at the McKenna Boulevard intersection.

Officers then took the teens into custody around 2 p.m.

Police say the diver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing and eluding. The other three, a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old boys, were tentatively charged with being passengers in a stolen vehicle.