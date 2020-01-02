Foxconn completes roof installation on manufacturing facility

Foxconn Technology Group said it achieved its year-end goal on its manufacturing facility near Milwaukee.

According to a press release Thursday, the company completed the weathertight enclosure for the one-million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant.

"Thanks to the hard work of the Gilbane|Exyte team, along with dozens of Wisconsin companies and their employees, Foxconn is able to celebrate this significant milestone," said a Foxconn spokesperson. "Building enclosure being substantially complete for weather protection meets our year-end goal that began with an aggressive construction schedule."

Foxconn has awarded approximately $370 million to date in total contract value for work at the Wisconsin Valley Science and Technology Park, where the manufacturing facility is located. The press release said nearly 8,000 tons of American steel was fabricated and installed, and more than 500 truckloads transporting supplies were used for the roof construction.

Full and complete enclosure of the manufacturing facility will continue through the beginning months of 2020.

