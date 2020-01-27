Franciscan Sisters to end perpetual prayers at La Crosse chapel

For nearly a century and a half, for every hour of every day, the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration have said prayers in their chapel in La Crosse.

But, next month that practice will be coming to an end. The sisters have announced that after a dozen years of study and reflection, they will begin to cut back their prayer ritual to 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.

FSPA President Eileen McKenzie says unending praying started in 1878 and later prayer partners tok the daytime hours while sisters living at St. Rose Convent continued the night hours.

The sisters began studying the practice as demographics continued changing.