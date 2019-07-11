Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to registry that includes the Great Pyramids

The work of famous architect and Wisconsin-native Frank Lloyd Wright is joining the ranks of some of the wonders of the world.

Eight buildings Wright designed have been named World Heritage sites including two in the Madison-area. UNESCO, a United Nations organization that recognizes landmarks or sites for having cultural, historical or scientific importance throughout the world, made the announcement Sunday.

Taliesin in Spring Green and the Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison are now a part of the World Heritage List.

Anne Sayers, the Wisconsin Dept. of Tourism deputy secretary, said this puts the site on an international radar.

“The eight Frank Lloyd Wright sites are now on a list that includes the Great Pyramids of Egypt the Great Barrier Reef in Australia,” Sayers said.

Carrie Rodamaker, Taliesin’s executive director, said the move will hopefully provide an economic boost to the area. She said sites can expect about a ten percent increase in tourist traffic.

"The world now sees what these buildings are and how important they were and how important Wright's work was to modernism, to American architecture," Rodamaker said.

The buildings are of 24 World Heritage sites in the U.S., according to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Taliesin served as Wright’s estate and studio. Visitors to the trail can tour the 800-acre estate, which includes six Wright-designed structures and the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center.

This is the first time any building in Wisconsin has been recognized by UNESCO. Rodamaker said UNSECO recognizes about 1,000 sites around the globe.

Other Wright works included are the Robie House in Chicago, Fallingwater in Pennsylvania, the Guggenheim Museum in New York, the Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, Taliesin West in Arizona and the Unity Temple in Illinois.

"I really think international travelers are going to be suddenly looking at Wisconsin as a place they must do, a bucket list item,” Sayers said.

For more information on Taliesen in Spring Green, click here

