Franklin Graham: Super Bowl halftime show was ‘showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay’

Evangelist Franklin Graham was not a fan of Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

In a Facebook post, Graham expressed his concerns over the performance by the pop stars as millions of children watched on national television.

“Our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time television in order to protect children,” Graham said. “We see that disappearing before our eyes.”

Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, sang many of their pop hits while they danced in revealing outfits during Sunday’s halftime show.

The performance was met with strong praise and criticism, as many celebrated the stars’ longevity and their nods to Latin music. Graham, on the other hand, is concerned the performance could bring harm to young girls.

“This exhibition was Pepsi showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay,” Graham said. “With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standard, we as a society should be raising it. I’m disappointed in Pepsi and the NFL.”

Shakira thanked Lopez in a tweet, saying the performance “shows how much Latinos have to offer!”