Wisconsin Walmart evacuated following bomb threat, no explosives found

The Walmart store on 27th St. in Franklin was evacuated Sunday morning, August 11 following a bomb threat — and officials say no threat was found.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, the incident happened around 9:32 a.m. Police received a phone call from the store manager saying that they had “discovered an indication that an explosive device may be in the building.”

The store was safely evacuated, and then checked by Franklin Police. The Explosive Detection K-9s from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department and Milwaukee Police Department also helped with the investigation.

No explosive devices were found, and the store has since reopened for business. The investigation is ongoing.