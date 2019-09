That time of year has finally arrived: Freakfest has announced this year’s musical lineup.

Lil Yachty and Gin Blossoms are set to headline the Halloween-themed festival.

Bands like Websterx, Buffalo Gospel, Mic Kellogg and others are also set to play.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can RSVP here.