'Freaks and Geeks' and 'Inglourious Basterds' actor Samm Levine in Madison

Actor and comedian, Samm Levine has been in showbiz for more than 20 years. He started when he was a kid and one of his first big roles was as Neal Schweiber on the NBC show Freaks and Geeks.

The show was short lived with one season, but it's legacy has grown over the years and is credited to starting Levine's, Seth Rogan, James Franco, and Jason Segel's careers.

"We all keep in touch to this day," Levine said.

He went on to have guest appearances on shows like That 70's Show, and appeared in Undeclared. One of his biggest movie roles was acting alongside Brad Pitt in Inglourious Basterds, directed by Quentin Tarantino.

