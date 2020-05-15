Free COVID-19 tests now available until 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Dane County residents who want a COVID-19 test now have a little more time each week to get one.

On Friday, Public Health, Madison & Dane County announced the community testing site at Alliant Energy Center would stay open until 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, testing will still end at 4 p.m.

The free tests are available to everyone age 5 and older. Additionally, the testing, which was originally drive-through-only, will now be open to people who walk or ride their bikes to the site. No appointment is necessary.

Free transportation is available as well by calling the Public Service Transportation Line at 608-243-0420. Spanish and Hmong translation is available.

The testing site will remain open until at least June 6, PHMDC said.

Individuals who get tested should expect to learn their results by phone within 3 to 5 days. The agency notes this test is to see if a person is infected with the virus. It is not a test for antibodies.

Director Janel Heinrich said more than 2.700 people have already been tested and she hopes the later hours will give even more people the opportunity to do so.