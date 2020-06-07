Free Fun Weekend brings crowds to Devil's Lake

Warm weather is pushing people to get outdoors and during the first weekend in June, Wisconsin state parks were free to visit, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. At Devil's Lake, families said they are being careful, but the pandemic is part of what is driving people out to the park.

"We've been here a couple times over the last couple months and every time it's been pretty crowded," said David Armiak, who visits state parks often with his family.

Armiak and other families were out Sunday, taking advantage of good weather and the DNR's Free Fun Weekend.

"Luckily it was a really nice day for this," said Cristhian Vazquez, visiting with friends and family.

Outside of June 6 and 7, state parks have restricted access to annual pass holders only because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DNR staff at Devil's Lake said Free Fun Weekend has been extra busy. On Saturday, some roads into the park had to be closed down, and on Sunday, parking lots were filling up quickly.

For some families, the pandemic is why they are coming out to the park.

"[We've] been stuck at home for a little bit so we just wanted to be outside for a little bit," Vazquez said.

For Armiak and his family, state park visits are not unusual, but they have been an escape this year.

"Since the pandemic started, we've tried to come out as often as possible," Armiak explained.

On Sunday, people came out to enjoy the hiking trails and the lake.

"We made sand castles, [went] tubing. It's the perfect weather for it," said Emma Armiak, David Armiak's daughter.

Other friends and families grilled food and spent time together, some of them seeing each other for the first time in a few months.

"My kid and her friend here are very close so they got really happy that they got to see each other," said Vazquez.

Families said they are still mindful of coronavirus.

"I think everybody is worried but we just try to take precautions," Vazquez explained.

However, many feel they can still enjoy the summer season this year.

"It's been pretty crowded but most people are I think adhering to social distancing," Armiak said.