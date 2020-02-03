Free Pepsi Zero now through Feb. 4

Not only did Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, people can also win after the big game.

Fans in the U.S. will be reimbursed up to $2.50 for Pepsi Zero Sugar because the score at the Super Bowl ended with a zero on the scoreboard. It’s part of their “America Wins Zero” campaign.

People will have to act fast though. The product needs to be purchased between Feb. 2 and Feb 4. Fans will only be reimbursed up to $2.50.

Pepsi recently redesigned the Zero Sugar can with a matte black finish.