Free applications to 2-year UW campuses from June 5 - 15

The UW System is now offering free applications for anyone applying to any of its two-year campuses, but only during an 11-day period this summer.

From June 5 until June 15, prospective students can apply free of charge to the campuses for the fall 2020 or spring 2021.

Head to the UW System's website to learn more and apply.

“We understand this is an extremely difficult time, and prospective students are faced with complicated decisions as they think about attending a UW System university this fall,” President Ray Cross said in a release Wednesday.

“We hope that by offering this free application period to our two-year campuses, those decisions are a little easier," according to Cross.