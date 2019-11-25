Free community Thanksgiving meals in South Central Wisconsin

Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and celebrating with family and friends, but not everyone has someone to give thanks with, or a home in which to celebrate.

Several organizations are making sure there is a free meal for those who need or want it in South Central Wisconsin.

Baraboo



Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin - Baraboo: Located at 124 Second Street. Dinner served from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. Limited capacity, reserve a spot here.

Cambridge



Willerup Church: Located at 414 W. Water Street. Dinner served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28. Call 608-423-3777 to attend or ask for a ride to event.

Janesville



Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene: Located at 1710 Randolph Road. Dinner served from 12 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Madison



Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Dane County: Located at 4619. Meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.



Elver Park Neighborhood Center: Located at 1201 McKenna Boulevard. Meal will be served Nov. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Elver Park Neighborhood Center, Wisconsin Youth Company, and Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center.



First Congregational United Church of Christ: Located at 1609 University Avenue. Meal will be served 12 – 3 p.m. Home delivery is available, call 608-233-9751 on Nov. 25 to place order.



Good Shepard Lutheran: Located at 5701 Raymond Road. Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28.



The Lab: Located at Delta Beer Lab at 167 E. Badger Road. Meal is served from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28. Meal is free, request tickets here. Tickets to provide accurate head count so there is enough food for all attendees. Donations encouraged. Proceeds donated to Briarpatch Youth Services.



Lakeview Moravian Community Church: Located at 3565 Tulane Avenue. Meal is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church fellowship room on Nov. 28.

Portage



St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception: Located at St. Mary School at 315 W. Cook Street. Dinner is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Call 608-742-6998 to make reservation, volunteer, or have your meal delivered.

Reedsburg





Boys and Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin- Reedsburg: Located at 300 Vine Street. All Club families are invited. Dinner will be served from 5 -7 p.m. Nov. 26.



Reedsburg Masonic Lodge: Located at 833 Third Street. Dinner is served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28. Free meal requires reservations, call 608-393-7193 or email sacsp4@yahoo.com. Carry-outs and delivery are available.

If there is a free community Thanksgiving meal not on this list, contact news@nbc15.com.

