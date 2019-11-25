Free community Thanksgiving meals in South Central Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Thanksgiving is about giving thanks and celebrating with family and friends, but not everyone has someone to give thanks with, or a home in which to celebrate.
Several organizations are making sure there is a free meal for those who need or want it in South Central Wisconsin.
Baraboo
- Boys & Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin - Baraboo: Located at 124 Second Street. Dinner served from 6 – 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26. Limited capacity, reserve a spot here.
Cambridge
- Willerup Church: Located at 414 W. Water Street. Dinner served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28. Call 608-423-3777 to attend or ask for a ride to event.
Janesville
- Randolph Park Church of the Nazarene: Located at 1710 Randolph Road. Dinner served from 12 to 3 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Madison
- Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Dane County: Located at 4619. Meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 26.
- Elver Park Neighborhood Center: Located at 1201 McKenna Boulevard. Meal will be served Nov. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Hosted by Elver Park Neighborhood Center, Wisconsin Youth Company, and Theresa Terrace Neighborhood Center.
- First Congregational United Church of Christ: Located at 1609 University Avenue. Meal will be served 12 – 3 p.m. Home delivery is available, call 608-233-9751 on Nov. 25 to place order.
- Good Shepard Lutheran: Located at 5701 Raymond Road. Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 28.
- The Lab: Located at Delta Beer Lab at 167 E. Badger Road. Meal is served from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28. Meal is free, request tickets here. Tickets to provide accurate head count so there is enough food for all attendees. Donations encouraged. Proceeds donated to Briarpatch Youth Services.
- Lakeview Moravian Community Church: Located at 3565 Tulane Avenue. Meal is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the church fellowship room on Nov. 28.
Portage
- St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception: Located at St. Mary School at 315 W. Cook Street. Dinner is served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. Call 608-742-6998 to make reservation, volunteer, or have your meal delivered.
Reedsburg
- Boys and Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin- Reedsburg: Located at 300 Vine Street. All Club families are invited. Dinner will be served from 5 -7 p.m. Nov. 26.
- Reedsburg Masonic Lodge: Located at 833 Third Street. Dinner is served from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28. Free meal requires reservations, call 608-393-7193 or email sacsp4@yahoo.com. Carry-outs and delivery are available.
If there is a free community Thanksgiving meal not on this list, contact news@nbc15.com.