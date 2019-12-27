Free rides on New Year’s Eve

As people celebrate the end of 2019 and the start of 2020, there are options to get to and from the parties for free.

Beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m., Metro Transit buses in Madison will have free transportation. The free transit services ends at 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The free rides are sponsored by Metro Transit and the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

The Tavern League also offers the SafeRide Program. According to the organization, if someone feels they have had too much to drink, they can ask the bartender if it is a Tavern League member that offers the SafeRide program. The bartender then fills out a voucher and calls a taxi to take a patron home.

Click here to see if a bar offers the SafeRide program.

The SafeRide program cost nearly $1 million last year. It is partially funded by a surcharge on OWI convictions. The rest is paid by Tavern League members. Last year, more than 91,000 SafeRides were given to bar patrons.

