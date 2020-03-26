Free sand and bags available in Baraboo ahead of weekend rainfall

Sauk County officials are making free sand and bags available in Baraboo, ahead of this weekend's expected rainfall.

Sauk County Emergency Management said there is a possibility of heavy rain Friday night into Saturday, and rainfall amounts could reach 1.5 inches.

Officials said free sand and bags are available at the West Baraboo garage, (614 Linn St., Baraboo, WI) directly across the street from Festival Foods. Residents need to bring a shovel to fill the bags.

Emergency Management officials said they are not expecting flooding issues with the Wisconsin or Baraboo rivers from the anticipated rain, but flash flooding could be an issue due to a combination of ground water and rain. Low lying areas and ditches could be an issue.

Officials said residents can also contact their municipality about sandbag availability.

Residents can call 608-355-3200 with questions.