Free take-out meal service for seniors expanded in Madison and Monona

NewBridge Madison is expanding its free take-out meal options for older adults in the Madison and Monona communities.

Participants must be at least 60 years old, and they must order every week. Meals can be ordered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 608-512-0000. Participants will be given a pick-up time when they order.

Meals are available at the following locations:

North Madison



FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave. (STARTING 4/15)



Monday and Wednesday, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

East Madison



Messiah Lutheran Church, 5202 Cottage Grove Rd.



Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Downtown Madison



LJ’s Sports Tavern and Grill, 8 North Patterson St.



Friday, 3:00-4:00 p.m.



2 Meals – Hot Fish Fry and Cold Meal to reheat

South Madison



Gallagher Tent and Awning, 809 Plaenert Dr. (STARTING 4/21)



Tuesday and Thursday, 3:00-4:00 p.m.

West Madison

