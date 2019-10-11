Freeze Warning: Killing freeze possible Friday night

A Freeze Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin Friday night into Saturday morning as the coldest air of the season moves in. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Hopefully you have gotten most of you fall work done including; bringing in any potted plants or flowers you are looking to hang on to, disconnecting water hoses from faucets, and blowing out sprinkler system lines to prevent damage.

Right now, the growing season is still active for all but northwestern Wisconsin. A freeze Friday night will likely be a killing freeze for most of Wisconsin and end the growing season for the year. If not tonight, additional frost and freeze chances over the next week will likely do so. If your garden is still going, this is a reminder to cover up or bring inside any tender vegetation you are trying to protect.

In terms of when we typically see our first frost or freeze...it's about now. On average our first freezing temperature, 32 degrees, is early October. Our first hard freeze, 28 degrees, typically happens on October 13th. These dates are a little earlier north and west of Madison and a little later south and east of Madison. We have had freezing temperatures as early as the middle of September. Meanwhile, we have also had to wait until the middle of November. It looks like 2019 will be a pretty average year in terms of our first freezing temperature.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.

