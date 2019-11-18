Mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday night

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Patchy fog, mist and freezing drizzle are possible this morning, mainly from Madison and points east. Luckily, most places are near or just above freezing, so freezing drizzle may not be as much of a concern. Give yourself extra time for your commute. Your visibility could be reduced and there could be slick spots on the roads.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will be possible overnight into Tuesday morning. A dusting of snow and glaze of ice will be possible where temperatures drop below freezing. This could cause slick spots on the roadways Tuesday before temperatures warm above freezing.

Good Monday morning! Patchy fog and mist could slow you down out the door this morning. Freezing drizzle or mist will be possible where temperatures have dropped below freezing this morning. This could cause slick spots on the roads this morning. Luckily, most places are above freezing this morning, so most of the roads are just wet. Places west of Madison should not have as many issues as places east of Madison.

The patchy fog and mist should quickly end this morning. The rest of the day is going to be cold and mostly cloudy. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

A quick moving storm system will push from west to east across the area overnight. This system will bring in a mixed bag of precipitation. Rain, freezing rain and snow will be possible. A glaze of ice and a dusting of snow will be possible where temperatures drop below freezing. This wintry mix could cause some headaches on the roads Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be warmer, but not warm, day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday afternoon will be dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The mercury will continue to rise in the thermometer on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Another storm system will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will come in a little warmer than the previous ones. This system will bring in mostly rain late Wednesday into Thursday. In fact, highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall totals Wednesday through Thursday will be between 0.5-1.5".

A shot of cold air will quickly follow this storm system, though. Temperatures will quickly drop Thursday night into Friday morning. Any lingering rain could turn into Snow Thursday night and any moisture on the roads could freeze.

The end of the work week looks cold. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s. The upcoming weekend looks cold and quiet as well. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the 20s.