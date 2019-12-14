Freezing drizzle/fog could cause slick roads Saturday morning

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Areas of freezing drizzle/fog are possible before noon today. The freezing drizzle/fog could lead to slick spots on the roads.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: None

Sunday's Weather Impact Scale: None

Happy Saturday! We're waking up to areas of freezing drizzle/fog this morning. With temperatures well below freezing, slick spots on the roads will be possible. If you're driving this morning and hit fog or have to use your windshield wipers then make sure to slow down and use caution. WI DOT is reporting slippery stretches on some of the interstates and major highways this morning.

The freezing drizzle/fog will likely be gone by noon today. The rest of the day is going to be mostly cloudy and cold. With colder air filtering in today, most places won't warm up this afternoon. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 20s this afternoon. A strong northwest wind at 10-20 mph will keep wind chills in the teens. Make sure to bundle up if you're going to be outside today.

Tonight is going to be C-O-L-D. Lows will be near 10 degrees. The northwest wind at 5-15 mph will put wind chills below 5 degrees. The sky will start to clear tonight.

Despite the cold temperatures, Sunday is going to be the better half of the weekend. Expect a ton of sunshine and highs only near or just above 20 degrees.

There might be a slight chance of snow Sunday night into Monday. However, most of the snow and impacts from this system will likely stay south of the area. Illinois, Indiana and Ohio will likely see most of the snow early next week. This system could impact travelers, though. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

This cold snap will continue through midweek. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 20s and overnight lows will be in the single-digits or teens. Temperatures will be more on the mild side, especially for this time of year, towards the end of the work week.

Overall, the weather pattern looks pretty quiet next week.