Freezing rain, snow possible Thursday morning with temperatures expected in the 40s

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish

Wednesday's Weather Impact: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Areas of rain, freezing rain/drizzle and snow will possible before 11 a.m. Slick spots on the roads will be possible. Rain and scattered showers will be possible after 12 p.m. Heavy rain is not expected.

Good Thursday morning! A strong southeast breeze will continue pump in warmer air. Thursday is going to be a warm January day. Highs will be in the 40s area wide. Keep in mind, the average high for today is 26 degrees. Most places will be about 20 degrees above that this afternoon.

Before temperatures warm above freezing, there will be a chance of a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. This could impact the second half of the morning commute. Luckily, temperatures and road temperatures will warm above freezing by lunchtime, so any precipitation will be in liquid form this afternoon.

The rain should be long gone by midnight. The overnight will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be near 30 degrees. Expect a north wind at around 10 mph.

Friday will be a cloudy, chilly day. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s, which is still above average for this time of year.

The forecast will become more active Friday night into Saturday. A strong storm system is expected to impact the region during this time. This system will likely stay south of area, so southern Wisconsin is going to be on the cold side of this system. A wintry mix of rain, freezing, sleet and snow will likely develop across the southeastern corner of the area Friday night. Snow, and probably heavy snow, will develop Saturday afternoon and continue into Saturday night.

The ingredients could come together for a major winter storm across southern Wisconsin. It's too early to talk about snowfall totals, but the heaviest snow will likely fall from Madison and points to the southeast.

This is still an evolving situation and change in the forecast track could change the the precipitation type that falls and how much rain and snow that falls. Make sure to check back for updates. This system bares watching.

Saturday will be cold and windy. Highs will be in the low to mid 20s. Expect gusty northwest winds at 15-25 mph. Gusts could be over 35 mph.

Right now, it looks like Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Most of the snow will be gone by sunrise. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 20s.