Freezing temperatures and sunshine Wednesday morning

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

4:00 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: None

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: None

Thursday's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Snow will possible Thursday morning and afternoon from Madison, I-94 and points north. Light snowfall accumulations of 1-2" will be possible. Places closer to the WI-IL border probably won't see much snow.

Make sure to layer up this morning. It's C-O-L-D outside. Most places are waking up to single-digit temperature readings. Even though the wind isn't very strong, it's strong enough to add a wind chill factor. Wind chills this morning range from -10 to 0. Dangerous wind chills are not expected this morning. However, it's going to be very unpleasant to spend a lot of time outside. There's an outside chance of snow flurries for Grant, Lafayette and Iowa Co. The better chance of accumulating snow will likely stay across IA and IL.

Expect increasing sunshine this afternoon. Despite the sunshine, it's still going to be very cold. Highs will only be in the in the mid to upper teens. The wind will lighten up later today, so wind chills shouldn't be much of a factor.

Temperatures will hold steady, if not warm overnight. Temperatures will range from the upper teens to the low 20s Thursday morning. Expect increasing clouds and a southeast breeze increasing to 10-15 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens Thursday morning.

Our next decent chance of snow will arrive on Thursday. Snow will start to develop from west to east across the area Thursday morning and continue into the afternoon. Madison and points north will have the best chance of snow. Most places closer to WI-IL border probably won't see much snow. Madison will likely see less than inch. Places north of Madison could see 1-2" of snow. With the recent cold snap, the snow could stick to roads and cause travel problems on Thursday. Luckily, temperatures should warm above freezing Thursday afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The end of the work week will be mild, at least for December standards. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. There will be a chance of rain later in the day.

Another storm system and cold front will impact the area. This system will bring in a chance of rain and snow Friday night into Saturday and snow on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 30s. With colder air moving into the area, temperatures will actually drop throughout the day.

The end of the weekend looks dry and very cold at this point. Highs on Sunday will only be near 20 degrees. Single-digit temperature readings will be possible Sunday night into Monday morning.