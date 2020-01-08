Freezing start Wednesday morning with temps in the 20s

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

4:15 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Wednesday's Weather Impact Scale: No impact

Winter is back! We're waking up to temperatures in the single-digits and teens Wednesday morning. A gusty northwest wind is putting wind chills below zero. Everyone will need to bundle before they step out of the door. No major weather problems will impact the morning commute.

Wednesday will be a cold day, even by January standards. Highs will only be near 20 degrees. The wind will settle down later this morning and afternoon, so wind chills be less of a problem throughout the day. Wind chills will be above freezing by lunchtime. Expect a lot sunshine this morning, then increasing clouds this afternoon.

The overnight will be mostly cloudy. With a strong southeast wind developing, temperatures will warm overnight. Most places will be near 20 degrees at midnight and near 30 degrees by 7 a.m. There will be a slight chance of freezing drizzle/rain Thursday morning, which could cause a few slick spots for the Thursday morning commute.

Thursday will be a warm day. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Scattered rain showers will develop by the afternoon.

The forecast will become a lot more complicated by the end of the work week and into the weekend. A strong storm system will likely impact the Midwest late Friday into Saturday.

Right now, it looks like southern Wisconsin will be on the cold side of this storm system, so we're likely going to see more frozen precipitation than rain. There is a chance this system could bring heavy snow to parts of the area, especially for places southeast of Madison.

There is likely going to be a sharp cutoff when it comes to snowfall totals, which means parts of the area could get hammered with snow and the other half could see nothing. Right now, it looks like snowfall totals won't be as high for places northwest of Madison. The track and speed of the system will be in a player in where the heaviest snow falls and how much will fall.

Make sure to check back in for updates.

